Russian strikes on Kyiv cannot remain without consequences, - German Foreign Minister Wadephul

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that Russian strikes on Kyiv cannot be left unanswered.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"Last night we once again experienced in a terrible way how Russia attacked and bombed Kyiv, civilians died, children died, and the European Union delegation was also attacked. And that cannot remain without consequences," Wadephul stressed.

The Foreign Minister declined to provide detailed information. He noted that Germany wants to demonstrate that it is considering further action and that any measures will be taken jointly with the EU.

The minister also welcomed Trump's efforts to achieve peace. At the same time, Wadephul noted that Putin has not yet shown sufficient respect for these efforts.

"I therefore assume that the United States of America will seriously consider further sanctions," he said, adding Europe was determined to continue pursuing a clear policy on sanctions.

As a reminder, on the night of 28 August, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region.

At least 15 people are known to have died, including children.

