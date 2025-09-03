Trump can join "Coalition of the Willing" summit remotely, - German government spokesman Cornelius

US President Donald Trump may participate remotely in the "Coalition of the Willing" summit, which will take place on September 4 in Paris.

This was stated by German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius, according to Sky News, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, the countries participating in the meeting are considering inviting Trump to participate remotely.

"I can't predict anything, but the issue of involving the US president is currently being discussed," Cornelius said.

The publication adds that the meeting will be held in a hybrid format, with some participants attending in person and others, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, joining via video link.

As a reminder, on September 4, European leaders will hold a meeting in Paris.

According to the Financial Times, the meeting was organized at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron. Participants include German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The parties are expected to continue discussions on possible security guarantees for Ukraine and coordination of diplomatic efforts.