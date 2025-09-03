Trump on rumours of his death: I had heard that but not to that extend

US President Donald Trump has responded to rumours about his death.

According to Censor.NET, he said this during a meeting with media representatives.

Trump confirmed that he was aware of rumours about his alleged deteriorating health.

"Last week I did numerous news conferences, all successful. They all went very well like this is going very well. And I didn't do any for two days and they said: "There must be something wrong with him." "Biden wouldn't do it for months," he said.

He assured that he had a busy weekend, which was extended due to Labour Day. According to him, he visited his golf course in Virginia every day and recalled that on 29 September he gave an interview to the Daily Caller newspaper.

"It's a sort of a longer weekend. It's a Labour Day weekend. So I would say - No I was very active this Labour Day. I had heard that but not to that extend," Trump summed up.

