Trump again says he is "very disappointed" in Putin: "We’ll be doing something to help people live"

US President Donald Trump once again stated that he is "very disappointed" in Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He said this in a phone interview with American political strategist Scott Jennings, Censor.NET reports.

"I am very disappointed in him [Putin]. He and I always had a great relationship. They're not Americans that are dying, but they're Russians, and they're Ukrainians, and there's thousands, and it's a war that makes no sense, and it would have never started if I were president…

We’ll see what happens, but I am very disappointed in President Putin. I can say that. And we'll be doing something to help people live. It's not a question of Ukraine, it's helping people live," the U.S. president stressed.

Trump added that 7,000 people are killed every week in the Russia-Ukraine war and said he considers it his duty to stop the bloodshed.

