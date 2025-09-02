Putin possibly most serious war criminal of our time – Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "the most serious war criminal of our time."

He said this in an interview with Sat.1 television, Censor.NET reports, citing ntv.

"He is a war criminal. Perhaps the most serious war criminal of our time, whom we are now seeing on such a large scale," Merz stressed.

"And we are simply obliged to be clear about how to deal with war criminals. There is no room for leniency here," the politician added.

As chancellor, Merz had already accused Russia of committing "serious war crimes" and "terror against the civilian population."

However, his personal characterization of the Russian president as "possibly the most serious war criminal of our time" is new, the media note.

