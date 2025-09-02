Russia considers Ukraine’s NATO membership "unacceptable", - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia allegedly "never objected" to Ukraine's membership in the European Union, but that the country's accession to NATO is "unacceptable" for Moscow.

According to Censor.NET, his statement on September 2 was quoted by Russian media.

"As for Ukraine's membership in the EU, we have never opposed it. As for NATO, that is a different matter," Putin said at a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The dictator noted that this is a matter of ensuring Russia's security.

"And not just today, not in the medium term, but in the long term. Our position here is well known, we consider it unacceptable," Putin added.

Let us recall that earlier Putin assured that Russia allegedly has no desire to attack anyone and never has had.

