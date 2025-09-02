Putin and Xi Jinping did not discuss idea of deploying "Chinese peacekeepers" in Ukraine - Kremlin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not discuss the possibility of deploying a "Chinese peacekeeping contingent" in Ukraine during their meeting.

This was stated by the dictator's aide Yuriy Ushakov in a commentary to the Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the topic of deploying a "Chinese peacekeeping contingent" in Ukraine was not raised during the conversation between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

"There was no topic about it at all, and there was no conversation," Ushakov said.

The Kremlin added that Putin informed the Chinese leader about the results of contacts with US President Donald Trump, including a trip to Anchorage, as well as telephone contacts.

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that US President Donald Trump had proposed deploying Chinese troops as peacekeepers in post-war Ukraine, supporting a proposal first put forward by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

