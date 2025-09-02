Putin met with Xi Jinping in Beijing: no statements about war in Ukraine were made

The Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a meeting in Beijing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

Putin called Xi Jinping a "dear friend" and said that relations between Russia and China are at an "unprecedentedly high level".

"Our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russia-China relations," said the Russian dictator.

He also mentioned the "brotherhood in arms" during World War II, emphasising the trust and mutual support between the two countries.

At the same time, the Chinese leader called Putin an "old friend" and expressed his willingness to cooperate with Russia to promote international justice and create a "just and reasonable global governance system".

No direct statements about Ukraine were made at the meeting.

