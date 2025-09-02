ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10406 visitors online
News Trump statements
12 245 120

Trump to make statement tonight, - White House

Trump on territorial concessions

Today, 2 September 2025, at 2:00 a.m. Washington time (9:00 p.m. Kyiv time), US President Donald Trump will make a statement.

According to Censor.NET, this information was obtained from Trump's public schedule.

At present, it is not clear what topic the US leader's statement will address.

Read more: Trump on Ukraine-Russia peace talks: "It takes two to tango"

As a reminder, today is the deadline that Trump gave dictator Putin for a peace agreement.

трамп скрін
Photo: Source

Author: 

Putin Volodymyr (3651) Trump Donald (2196) negotiations with Russia (764)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 