Trump to make statement tonight, - White House
Today, 2 September 2025, at 2:00 a.m. Washington time (9:00 p.m. Kyiv time), US President Donald Trump will make a statement.
According to Censor.NET, this information was obtained from Trump's public schedule.
At present, it is not clear what topic the US leader's statement will address.
As a reminder, today is the deadline that Trump gave dictator Putin for a peace agreement.
