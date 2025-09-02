Trump to make statement tonight, - White House

Today, 2 September 2025, at 2:00 a.m. Washington time (9:00 p.m. Kyiv time), US President Donald Trump will make a statement.

According to Censor.NET, this information was obtained from Trump's public schedule.

At present, it is not clear what topic the US leader's statement will address.

Read more: Trump on Ukraine-Russia peace talks: "It takes two to tango"

As a reminder, today is the deadline that Trump gave dictator Putin for a peace agreement.