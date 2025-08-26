Trump on Ukraine-Russia peace talks: "It takes two to tango"

U.S. President Donald Trump said he wants to bring Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the negotiating table to reach a peace agreement.

He stated that during a U.S. government meeting, Censor.NET reported.

Trump noted, "It takes two to tango… you have to bring them together," when asked about the prospects of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

"I want this deal done. I have a very serious plan if I have to put it in motion, but my main desire is to end this. I think in many ways Putin is ready, but sometimes he is ready and Zelenskyy is not. It looks like this: ‘Who is ready to sit at the table today?’ I need to bring both together at the same time, and I want this over. We have economic sanctions — and I stress, it’s economic pressure, because I don’t want to get to World War Three… I think I’ll succeed," he said.

He added that he is considering serious measures if the pace of settlement in Ukraine does not satisfy him. In particular, he again said he could launch a trade war against Russia if there is no progress.

"Right now I get along with Zelenskyy, but the relationship is different because we are no longer paying Ukraine. We are paying ourselves. NATO is buying all the equipment and paying in full," he said.

Trump also said that "Zelenskyy is not entirely without fault," adding:

"This is no different from the worst wars I’ve ever seen, and if I can stop it, because I have certain power or certain relationships, I had a very good relationship with President Putin, a very, very good one. That is, again, a positive thing."

The U.S. leader also gave a brief, sharp response to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s comment that Russia is not interested in a long-term peace agreement with Ukraine due to Zelenskyy’s alleged "illegitimacy":

"It doesn’t matter what they say. Everyone is just playing to the audience. It’s all nonsense," Trump added.