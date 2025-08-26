Merz accused Putin of "delaying tactics" in negotiations with Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is using a "delaying tactic" in the search for a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Tagesschau.

"Putin considers it right to set conditions for a meeting between him and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that are completely unacceptable from the point of view of Ukraine and its Western partners," Merz said.

The chancellor recalled that US President Donald Trump and Putin agreed last week to hold this meeting and expressed hope that it would take place within two weeks.

Read more: Trump warns of "very big consequences" if Russia does not stop war in Ukraine