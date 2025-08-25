Trump warns of "very big consequences" if Russia does not stop war in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Russia with possible "big consequences" if it does not end the war against Ukraine and a peace deal is not reached within two weeks.

He made the statement during a briefing in the Oval Office, cited by CNN, Censor.NET reports.

Trump said he would "intervene very decisively" if an agreement to halt hostilities is not reached in the coming two weeks.

"There could be very big consequences, but we’ll see what happens. There might be very big consequences, because this is something that has to end. "We’ll see what happens over the next week or two, and at that point, I’ll step in very strongly, and if I have to be there, I’ll be there, and we’ll either have a deal or we won’t," he stressed, responding to a question on how long he would allow the conflict to continue.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would give Russian President Vladimir Putin "a few weeks" after urging the Russian leader to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart. The two-week deadline has become a recurring refrain from the president.

This time, Trump also said there is "great animosity" between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but repeated that he would like the two leaders to meet.

"There is great personal animosity between these two, and we will have to fix that. But I would like them to meet first. They want me to be there. Maybe I will be there, maybe not. We’ll see," the U.S. president added.

