Ukraine plans to spend at least $1 billion per month on American weapons, - Zelenskyy
During a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced how much Ukraine is prepared to spend on American weapons.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Reuters.
The head of state said that Kyiv intends to receive at least $1 billion from its allies every month to purchase American weapons to wage war against Russia.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password