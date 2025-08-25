Ukraine plans to spend at least $1 billion per month on American weapons, - Zelenskyy

During a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced how much Ukraine is prepared to spend on American weapons.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Reuters.

The head of state said that Kyiv intends to receive at least $1 billion from its allies every month to purchase American weapons to wage war against Russia.

Read more: It is important that among countries that will send contingent to Ukraine are the leaders of "coalition of willing" - Zelenskyy