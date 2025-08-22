Trump is only person who can stop Putin today – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he considers U.S. leader Donald Trump the only person capable of stopping the Russia-Ukraine war and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He made the remarks during a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"I had a long conversation with President Trump, and we had a common understanding of how the diplomatic track could proceed. We have no agreements with the Russians. We made arrangements with President Trump, and he is the only person today who can stop Putin. In my opinion," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The president also spoke about preparations for a possible trilateral meeting.

Read more: Turkey ready to make every effort in Russia–Ukraine peace talks – Erdogan

"We agreed that it was right to move into the diplomatic track. I supported this direction proposed by President Trump. We talked about a trilateral meeting, which is necessary. Then he had contact with the Russian side and said: ‘Let’s first do a bilateral track.’ And this was the Russians’ proposal, he said… And then a trilateral one," the head of state noted.

Zelenskyy stressed that he does not want Ukraine to set conditions that could later be used as obstacles to ending the war.

"That’s why I said: we are ready. Ideally, it should be a trilateral format right away. But if President Trump says that in this format we can move forward, we are ready to support the bilateral track, and then a trilateral track. Let’s talk about the date and about the place," he added.

Read more: Putin ready to meet Zelenskyy once "summit agenda" is prepared - Lavrov