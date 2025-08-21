Turkey ready to make every effort in Russia–Ukraine peace talks – Erdogan

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron that focused, among other things, on achieving peace in the Russia–Ukraine war.

This was reported by the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency, Censor.NET notes.

"Turkey consistently seeks a just and peaceful end to the Russia–Ukraine conflict and is closely following recent contacts between the parties in Alaska and Washington, D.C. Turkey stands ready to make every effort in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine," Erdogan emphasized.

He also told Macron that Turkey is prepared to support any initiative related to peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Noting that Turkey is working to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, where a major humanitarian tragedy is unfolding, President Erdogan stressed that Israel’s "reckless actions," and its accelerated plans to occupy Gaza, must be curbed.

"Turkey attaches great importance to cooperation with France and will continue to encourage the development of bilateral relations in various fields, such as the defense industry," Erdogan added.

