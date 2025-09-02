Trump on consequences if Putin–Zelenskyy meeting does not happen: "We’ll see what happens" (updated)

Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump dodged a question about the possible consequences if a bilateral meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not take place.

He said this at a White House briefing on September 2, Censor.NET reports.

A journalist asked Trump what the consequences would be if the Putin–Zelenskyy meeting did not happen. In response, he cited casualty figures from the war.

"We’ll see what happens. We’ll see what they do and what’ll happens. We`re watching it very closely. Last week they lost 7000 between the two countries. 7, 313 soldiers to be somewhat exact. For no reason whatsoever. And they're Russian and they're Ukrainian . I want to see end," Trump said again.

Read more: Trump again says he is "very disappointed" in Putin: "We’ll be doing something to help people live"

The U.S. president also said he had learned "something very interesting" when asked by a journalist whether he had spoken with Putin during the week.

"You’ll find out about this in the coming days... A few weeks ago, I had a very successful meeting with Putin. If nothing comes of this, we will change our position," Trump added.

Read more: Trump’s announcement today will be about Pentagon - Fox News