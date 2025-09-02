3 805 36
Trump’s announcement today will be about Pentagon - Fox News
The White House said that Donald Trump's statement scheduled for today will concern the US Department of Defense.
This was reported by Fox News journalist Jackie Heinrich, according to Censor.NET.
"The president will make an exciting announcement related to the Department of Defense," said White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.
As previously reported, Trump will make a statement this evening.
