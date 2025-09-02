ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9955 visitors online
News Trump statements
3 805 36

Trump’s announcement today will be about Pentagon - Fox News

Trump will make a statement today. It will be about the Pentagon

The White House said that Donald Trump's statement scheduled for today will concern the US Department of Defense.

This was reported by Fox News journalist Jackie Heinrich, according to Censor.NET.

"The president will make an exciting announcement related to the Department of Defense," said White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.

Трамп сьогодні зробить заяву. Вона буде про Пентагон

As previously reported, Trump will make a statement this evening.

Read more: Trump on Ukraine-Russia peace talks: "It takes two to tango"

Author: 

the Pentagon (477) USA (6040) Trump Donald (2196)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 