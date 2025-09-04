EU membership is separate item of Ukraine’s security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s EU membership is a separate item within the security guarantees.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

"First and foremost among the security guarantees we envisage is membership in the European Union, for us, these are essential economic security guarantees, as well as political, economic, and geopolitical ones. Therefore, in our approach to security guarantees, this is an important provision set out as a separate point," Zelensky stated.

