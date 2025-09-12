We will cooperate with Ukraine in creating most effective defence against drones, - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his country will cooperate with Ukraine in creating the most effective defence against drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

"Everyone treats this as a common cause. Thanks to this solidarity, not only words of support were heard, but also unequivocal statements about Poland's direct assistance. I heard this from the leaders of France, Great Britain, Sweden, and the Netherlands. We will also cooperate with Ukraine in creating the most effective defence against drones. We have agreed to meet in the coming hours to discuss and exchange experiences," he said.

Tusk added that in the case of France, they were talking about Rafale fighter jets, while the Dutch were talking about Patriot batteries.

Read more: Trump said that drone incursion into Poland could have been mistake

Also, according to the Prime Minister, information from the United Kingdom has been confirmed that they will cooperate with France on the issue of additional air defence for Poland.

"We will be ready with the most modern anti-drone technologies and will not skimp on costs. We accept the recommendations of our military as crucial. I can assure you that Poland will endeavour to invest in systems that will respond most effectively to threats. Of course, money will not be an obstacle," the head of government concluded.

Read more: Tusk agrees to send Polish military personnel to Ukraine for counter-drone training

Earlier it was reported that Germany would strengthen its presence on NATO's eastern border in response to the incursion of Russian drones into Poland.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s Air Force reported about at least eight Russian UAVs that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

A number of foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

Later it became known that fragments of 16 Russian drones that flew into Polish territory during the attack on the night of 10 September had been found in Poland.

Read more: Macron and Trump discussed Russian drone incursion into Poland