Germany to bolster defense on NATO’s eastern flank after Russian drone incursion into Poland

Germany will reinforce its presence on NATO’s eastern flank in response to the incursion of Russian drones into Poland.

A government spokesperson said this on 11 September, Reuters reported, according to Censor.NET.

"In addition to existing commitments in the Baltic states and Poland, the government will extend and expand air patrols over Poland," the German official noted.

He added that Berlin will also step up support for Ukraine and work within the EU toward swift adoption of a 19th sanctions package against Russia.

