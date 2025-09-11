4 281 56
War in Ukraine may last at least two more years – Kallas
The war in Ukraine has reached a stalemate and will last at least two more years.
According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas.
In her view, the war in Ukraine will continue "for at least two years." Kallas said the conflict has reached a deadlock and that Russia is gaining confidence, as evidenced by the recent incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace.
It was also noted that sources surveyed predict the situation in Ukraine will remain unstable until the leadership on both sides changes.
