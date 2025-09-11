War in Ukraine may last at least two more years – Kallas

The war in Ukraine has reached a stalemate and will last at least two more years.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas.

In her view, the war in Ukraine will continue "for at least two years." Kallas said the conflict has reached a deadlock and that Russia is gaining confidence, as evidenced by the recent incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace.

It was also noted that sources surveyed predict the situation in Ukraine will remain unstable until the leadership on both sides changes.

Read more: Kallas on attack by Russian "shaheds" in Poland: There are signs that this is not coincidence