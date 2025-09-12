Trump said that drone incursion into Poland could have been mistake

US President Donald Trump commented on the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to FoxNews.

"Could have been a mistake. But regardless I'm not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation. But hopefully, it's going to come to an end," Trump said.

Earlier it was reported that Germany would strengthen its presence on NATO's eastern border in response to the incursion of Russian drones into Poland.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s Air Force reported about at least eight Russian UAVs that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

A number of foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

Later it became known that fragments of 16 Russian drones that flew into Polish territory during the attack on the night of 10 September had been found in Poland.

