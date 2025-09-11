Russian drones that attacked Poland targeted Ukraine aid hub in Rzeszów – Der Spiegel

Russian drones that entered Poland on the night of 10 September were heading toward the NATO base in Rzeszów — the main hub for Western arms supplies to Ukraine.

This was reported by Der Spiegel, according to Censor.NET.

NATO assessments indicated that the drones, which crossed into Polish airspace from Belarus, were carrying explosive charges.

At least five of them were targeted at the logistics hub in Rzeszów, a critical node for Western weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

The route was deliberately covered by NATO’s most advanced fighters — Dutch Air Force F-35s, which shot down most of the drones.

As Der Spiegel added, the incident fits into Putin’s "small stings" strategy: using minor provocations to test the West’s defenses and probe how far he can go.

According to Welt, there is growing evidence that the drones’ entry into Poland was no accident. Another argument supporting this version, the newspaper noted, is that on Wednesday morning two more drones entered Lithuanian airspace, a fact not previously reported.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

A number of foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

