Russia may have attacked Poland with drones to halt partners’ supply of air defense systems to Ukraine – Zelenskyy
Russia may have attacked Poland with its drones in an attempt to stop partners from supplying air defense systems to Ukraine ahead of the winter.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.
"In my view, they (the Russians - ed.) may also have done this (attacking Poland with drones -ed.) to discourage partners from providing air defense systems to Ukraine before winter, by demonstrating: ‘We can attack you as well, you need them too,’" Zelenskyy stated.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password