Russia may have attacked Poland with drones to halt partners’ supply of air defense systems to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia may have attacked Poland with its drones in an attempt to stop partners from supplying air defense systems to Ukraine ahead of the winter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"In my view, they (the Russians - ed.) may also have done this (attacking Poland with drones -ed.) to discourage partners from providing air defense systems to Ukraine before winter, by demonstrating: ‘We can attack you as well, you need them too,’" Zelenskyy stated.

