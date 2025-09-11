Zelenskyy: Ukraine could become part of Europe’s "Eastern Air Defense Shield"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s combat experience could serve as the foundation for creating a European "Eastern Air Defense Shield."

He made the remark at a press briefing with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv, Censor.NET reported, citing European Pravda.

Zelenskyy stressed that the September 10 incident involving Russian drones over Poland highlighted the need to build a coordinated air defense system along Europe’s eastern borders.

"This is a multi-layered system, with conventional air defense, mobile fire groups, interceptor drones (...), helicopters, and aircraft. Only a multi-system approach can counter a massive drone attack. That is my answer to whether our consultations are needed by our Polish friends. I believe that no one else has such a system — only the Russians," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state underlined that Ukraine is ready to coordinate the creation of such a "shield" together with Poland, given its unique experience in repelling large-scale drone attacks.

