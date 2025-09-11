Zelenskyy proposes joint production of interceptor drones with Europe

Drone Industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on European partners to launch joint financing and production programs for interceptor drones.

Censor.NET reported this, citing European Pravda.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is ready to share its expertise in this field, as the country has become a leader in interception technologies through its own wartime production.

"Thanks to our domestic production during the war, we are leaders in this new technological field. This must be approached with maximum speed so that bureaucracy does not stand in the way. We are open to this cooperation," the president said.

He also pointed out that using expensive missiles to shoot down relatively cheap drones is inefficient, which is why the development of interceptor drones is strategically important for Europe’s defense.

Read more: UK to produce Ukrainian interceptor drones – Shmyhal