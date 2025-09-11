UK to produce Ukrainian interceptor drones – Shmyhal

Drone Industry

The relevant agreement was signed with UK Defence Secretary John Healey, building on understandings between the President of Ukraine and the UK Prime Minister to deepen industrial cooperation.

This was announced by Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

Initially, production of the first 1,000 drones is planned — all of them will be delivered to Ukraine.

"Interceptor drones have already proven themselves against Russia’s ‘Shahed’ terror. We will continue to scale these projects, attract investment, and improve the technology to protect Ukrainian cities and civilians as effectively as possible from Russian air attacks," Shmyhal said.

During Shmyhal’s meeting with Healey in London, the parties discussed the practical implementation of the agreement.

"This is a significant step in implementing the UK–Ukraine 100-year Partnership Agreement. We also summed up the Ramstein-format meeting and coordinated issues for the next meeting to be held in October. We thank the United Kingdom for its leadership and support!" Shmyhal added.

