UK to supply Ukraine with thousands of long-range drones – Healey

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has announced that London will fund the production of long-range drones on British soil and transfer them to Ukraine.

Healey made the statement at the opening of the Ramstein-format meeting in London on September 9, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

He stressed that Britain, together with its allies, will continue efforts to force dictator Vladimir Putin to come to the negotiating table.

Healey also unveiled the next steps in the UK’s support for Ukraine.

"Over the next 12 months, the United Kingdom will fund thousands of long-range drones, which we will produce in Britain and deliver to Ukraine," the minister said.

