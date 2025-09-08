Strengthening air defense is priority No. 1 for this Ramstein meeting – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal on the eve of the Ramstein Contact Group session.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of state said this in a video address.

"On the eve (of meeting - ed.note), we had an in-depth discussion with Ukraine’s defense minister, Denys Shmyhal; there was a lengthy meeting on the details of support for this autumn–winter period and next year’s budget. The minister will attend the Ramstein meeting in the coming days — we have defined the key objectives," the president noted.

He added that strengthening air defense remains a priority for the next meeting and for Ukraine’s contacts with Europe and the United States in general.

Read more: Zelenskyy convenes Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting to discuss shielding critical infrastructure and energy from Russian attacks

Zelenskyy also noted that priorities for 2026 had been set with the minister. "This concerns both the main assets needed by the Defense Forces and the funds. There is much work ahead with our partners, and in this work we must all be equally effective, all state institutions, everyone who communicates with our friends around the world, everyone working for defense. The Ukrainian army must, and will, remain consistently strong," Zelenskyy said.