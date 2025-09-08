Zelenskyy convenes Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting to discuss shielding critical infrastructure and energy from Russian attacks

On Monday, September 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff focused on the protection of critical infrastructure and the energy sector.

He reported this in his evening video address, Censor.NET said.

"Today I convened the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting, primarily on technological issues. The availability of air defense systems and missiles for them, the production schedule, the supply schedule. Protection of our Ukrainian critical infrastructure and above all energy. The Russians are once again focusing their strikes on our energy sector," the president said.

Zelenskyy stressed that "of course, we have and will continue to have responses to this, but the main thing is the stability of the system."

The president also reported on briefings about Ukraine’s drone production, including quality and production figures.

"I am grateful to all producers who are increasing supplies, including long-range weapons. There were also briefings from the military today. The frontline, support for our forces. The main focus – Donetsk region, Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia. Constant Russian strikes on Kherson. Heavy active fighting continues along the Sumy border. I am grateful to each of our units for their resilience and for eliminating the occupiers," Zelenskyy said.

