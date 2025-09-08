US duties against countries that buy oil from Russia are "right idea", - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the duties imposed by the United States on other countries over oil imports from Russia are a "good idea."

The head of state said this in an interview with ABC News, Censor.NET reports.

"We all understand that we need additional pressure on Putin. We need pressure from the United States. And I have already said that I think President Trump is right about the Europeans. I'm very grateful to all of our partners, but some of them continue to buy oil and Russian gas, and that's not fair. To be frank and clear, this is not fair," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As a reminder, as of September 2025, US President Donald Trump imposed duties on imported goods and raw materials from India in the amount of 50%. The reason for the imposition of duties was India's imports of Russian oil.

