Russia’s strikes are clear sign that Putin is testing world, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video message, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to test the world with massive shelling of Ukrainian cities.

"Now in our cities - in Kyiv, in Sumy, in other cities and communities - the wounded are being helped after the Russian strike. The geography of the strikes over the past day is Kyiv, Sumy, Kremenchuk, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia. In Kyiv, the rubble is still being cleared - there may be bodies under the rubble. The building of the Cabinet of Ministers was damaged. At the moment, we know about more than four dozen victims across the country, 20 of them in Kyiv. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims. In total, the air raid alert in the capital alone was in effect for more than seven and a half hours, and Kyiv was one of the main targets for Russian drones.

It is important that today there is a broad reaction from our partners to this strike. Obviously, Russia is trying to hurt Ukraine, and the strikes are more brazen. This is a clear sign that Putin is testing the world to see if they will accept it or put up with it. Therefore, it is important that the statements of leaders, states, and institutions are followed up by strong actions - sanctions against Russia, against those associated with Russia, and strong tariffs and other restrictions on trade with Russia. Their losses must be felt. This is what is convincing. And also our long-range capability. Putin does not want negotiations, he is clearly hiding from them, so the shortage of petrol in Russia and other economic problems are a logical response to Russia's refusal to agree to a ceasefire, to a meeting of leaders," Zelenskyy said.

Massive attack on the night of 7 September 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of 7 September, the enemy attacked with missiles, in particular, there was a threat to Kyiv. Later it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet of Ministers building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and there was damage to residential buildings.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under massive attack by missiles and drones. There was a hit and a large fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings.

Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and a business were attacked. A bridge over the Dnipro River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.