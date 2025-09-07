Zelenskyy on Russian attack: Such killings are deliberate prolongation of war. Washington has repeatedly said that sanctions will follow if talks are refused. PHOTOS

Since last night, the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine have been being dealt with. The enemy used more than 800 drones and 13 missiles, four of which were ballistic missiles.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Putin’s proposal to meet in Moscow: I cannot go to capital of this terrorist. Let him come to Kyiv

According to preliminary information, several drones crossed the border of Ukraine and Belarus.

"In Kyiv, ordinary residential buildings have been destroyed. In one of them, the ceilings between the fourth and eighth floors were broken. As of now, we know about two dead people, including one child. My condolences to all the families and friends. In total, there are dozens of victims in the capital alone, and the Cabinet of Ministers building has been damaged as a fire started on the upper floors. More than 20 houses and a kindergarten were damaged in Zaporizhzhia. There was the destruction of commercial warehouses in Kryvyi Rih, and people died in Safonovka in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. A multi-storey building in Odesa was hit. Many regions have been affected over the past 24 hours. Our services are working wherever necessary," the Head of State said.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Telegram channel

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Telegram channel

Photo: Vladimir Zelensky / Telegram channel

Photo: Vladimir Zelensky / Telegram channel

Photo: Vladimir Zelensky / Telegram channel

Photo: Vladimir Zelensky / Telegram channel

Photo: Vladimir Zelensky / Telegram channel

Photo: Vladimir Zelensky / Telegram channel

According to him, such killings now, when real diplomacy could have started long ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war.

"Washington has repeatedly said that there will be sanctions for refusal to talk. We must implement everything we agreed on in Paris. We are also counting on the implementation of all agreements to strengthen our air defence. Each additional system saves civilians from these vile attacks. The world can make the Kremlin's criminals stop killing, all it takes is political will. I am grateful to everyone who helps," the Head of State concluded.

Massive attack on the night of 7 September 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of 7 September, the enemy attacked with missiles, in particular, there was a threat to Kyiv. Later it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet of Ministers building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and there was damage to residential buildings.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under massive attack by missiles and drones. There was a hit and a large fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings.

Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and a business were attacked. A bridge over the Dnipro River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.