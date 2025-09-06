Zelenskyy on Putin’s proposal to meet in Moscow: I cannot go to capital of this terrorist. Let him come to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not intend to go to Moscow to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This city is not acceptable for negotiations.

He said this in an interview with ABC News, Censor.NET reports.

"He can come to Kyiv. I can't go to Moscow when my country is under rocket fire every day, under attack. I cannot go to the capital of this terrorist," Zelenskyy said.

Putin "understands this," the head of state is convinced.

Read more: Ukraine and Slovakia to hold intergovernmental meeting on energy in October

According to Zelenskyy, in fact, Putin' s proposal was aimed at "postponing the meeting".

"You know, if a person does not want to meet during the war, he or she can certainly offer something that will not be acceptable to me or to others," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, the day before, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he was allegedly ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Putin named Moscow as the venue for the meeting.

Zelenskyy believes that Putin's proposal for a direct meeting in Moscow is an attempt to postpone the peace talks.