Ukraine and Slovakia to hold intergovernmental meeting on energy in October

An intergovernmental meeting between Slovakia and Ukraine is scheduled for 20 October. The parties will discuss energy cooperation.

This was agreed during a meeting in Uzhhorod on 5 September between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Radio Svoboda reported, as cited by Censor.NET.

"A good sign of progress in our Ukrainian-Slovak relations will be if we manage to organize the fourth meeting of the intergovernmental commission. We propose to hold it on 20 October in Slovakia. Our team is already preparing the agenda," Fico said.

The agenda is also expected to include the issue of Uzhhorod Airport operations.

Fico welcomed the agreement on the upcoming meeting, while noting that Slovakia and Ukraine have "diametrically opposed views" on some energy-related matters.

Zelenskyy, for his part, confirmed the 20 October intergovernmental meeting and clarified that today’s talks did not cover the issue of an energy blockade.

"We value cooperation (with Slovakia -ed) in energy resilience, particularly regarding the export of our energy resources through Slovak territory. We are ready to provide energy stability both for Slovakia and for other countries," the president said.

Earlier, after talks with Fico, Zelenskyy also said that Bratislava supports Ukraine’s path toward EU membership.

