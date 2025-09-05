Slovakia supports Ukraine on its path to EU – Zelenskyy after meeting with Fico

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico that Bratislava supports Ukraine’s path toward the European Union.

The head of state reported this on social media, Censor.NET said.

"A substantive conversation with the Prime Minister of Slovakia. We discussed key issues — what is fundamental for Ukraine and what is fundamental for Slovakia," he noted.

"Slovakia supports Ukraine on its path to the European Union. This is very significant. We also see eye to eye that Ukraine and Moldova should continue moving together toward EU membership. Equally important is that bilateral cooperation in economic, energy and infrastructure matters here in our region strengthens our peoples and our countries," Zelenskyy stressed.

The president informed Fico about his September 4 conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, about work with the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing to advance peace and ensure Ukraine’s security, and about the security architecture for Europe.

"And Slovakia will not stand aside. The Prime Minister spoke about his contacts in China. An important separate issue is Europe’s energy independence. Russian oil, like Russian gas, has no future. Thank you for the meeting. This dialogue matters, and we will continue it," Zelenskyy added.

