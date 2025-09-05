Ukraine’s EU accession talks must continue despite Hungary’s obstruction – Costa

European Council President António Costa said that Ukraine’s EU accession talks must continue despite Hungary’s obstruction.

Censor.NET reported this, citing Ukrinform.

"In any case, the negotiation process is underway and must go on. We cannot lose this path. We need to keep working on reforms. There is no need to wait for Hungary, Ukraine’s future lies in the EU, that is beyond doubt," Costa said.

He also stressed that while it is important to accelerate efforts to bring peace to Ukraine, this should not halt the accession process. "The war will end before the EU accession negotiations are completed, so there is no reason to waste time now," the European Council president added.

Costa noted that Ukraine can both fight for peace and advance through the difficult EU membership talks at the same time.

