Ukraine is advancing long-range capability, but funding is major challenge – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is actively developing long-range weapons, but financing remains a "major challenge."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at a joint press conference with European Council President António Costa, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrainian specialists are advancing our long-range capability. A lot has been designed, a lot has been refined. The tests were positive. I think you have some of this information, and some is not widely known. We do indeed face a major challenge with financing," the head of state said.

He stressed that long-range weapons are a clear security guarantee for Ukraine. Funding is still insufficient, he added, but the government is working to address the gap.

"There are several meetings coming up at the level of European leaders. Today we discussed this with President Costa; the issue will be raised. There is a separate cluster concerning drones and missiles," Zelenskyy noted.

According to the president, Ukraine faces a $6 billion shortfall in this area, "a serious challenge for us."

He recalled that Ukraine is developing joint production with European countries. "The first such line is being launched in Denmark, and similar lines will open in other European states," he added.

