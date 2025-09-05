It is important that Orbán hears signal from United States about Russian oil, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the US wants to reduce Russia's oil export revenues. This signal should be heeded by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement during his address to participants of the "Ambrosetti" Forum.

He noted that the US wants to significantly reduce Russia's revenues from energy exports, which is the right approach.

"The less money Putin earns from oil, the less he can spend on war and on destabilization of other countries. Please keep this in mind. Energy independence from Russia is also key to strong relations with the United States," the president stressed.

Read more: Sikorski responded to Szijjártó: Hungary can obtain oil from non-Russian sources

Zelensky noted that Ukraine is preparing a meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to discuss this issue.

"And it is important that Prime Minister Orbán also hears these signals from the United States, directly from President Trump: the signal about Russian oil," he concluded.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy previously reported that Trump was very dissatisfied with Hungary and Slovakia buying Russian oil.

Read more: Ukrainian drones disabled 17% of Russia’s oil refining capacity, - Reuters