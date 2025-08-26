ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11742 visitors online
News UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia
1 284 10

Ukrainian drones disabled 17% of Russia’s oil refining capacity, - Reuters

oil

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries and export infrastructure have disrupted the operation of at least 10 facilities, which is about 17% of the country's oil refining capacity.

This was reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

According to the agency, it is about 1.1 million barrels per day. Several regions of Russia and the temporarily occupied territories have experienced a shortage of petrol, which has led to higher fuel prices.

In recent weeks, drone strikes have hit refineries in Volgograd, Ryazan, Rostov, Samara, Saratov and Krasnodar regions, as well as the "Druzhba" pipeline and terminals in the Baltic.

Watch more: Syzran oil refinery in Samara region of Russian Federation has been hit, with strikes and detonations reported, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. VIDEO

Author: 

oil (277) drones (2715)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 