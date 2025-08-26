Ukrainian drones disabled 17% of Russia’s oil refining capacity, - Reuters

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries and export infrastructure have disrupted the operation of at least 10 facilities, which is about 17% of the country's oil refining capacity.

This was reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

According to the agency, it is about 1.1 million barrels per day. Several regions of Russia and the temporarily occupied territories have experienced a shortage of petrol, which has led to higher fuel prices.

In recent weeks, drone strikes have hit refineries in Volgograd, Ryazan, Rostov, Samara, Saratov and Krasnodar regions, as well as the "Druzhba" pipeline and terminals in the Baltic.

