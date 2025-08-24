Syzran oil refinery in Samara region of Russian Federation has been hit, with strikes and detonations reported, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. VIDEO

Units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with other components of the Defence Forces, attacked the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara region of Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The Syzran refinery has a design capacity of up to 8.5 million tonnes of oil per year, which is about 3.08% of the total oil refining in Russia. The company specialises in the production of petrol, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene and other petroleum products supplied to the occupation forces of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Hits and detonations were recorded in the area of the facility's location.

The results of the damage are being clarified.

