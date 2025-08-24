179 clashes recorded per day. Enemy is most actively attacking in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff. MAP

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers' advance, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 179 combat clashes were recorded on the front line over the past day.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation on the front line as of 8 a.m. on August 24, reports Censor.NET.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 61 air strikes and dropped 142 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,363 shellings, including 61 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,930 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Stara Huta, Nova Huta, and Bunyakine in the Sumy region; Primorske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Combat operations

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by invading forces. The enemy also carried out eight air strikes, using 25 guided bombs, and carried out 176 shelling attacks.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted to break through the defensive lines of our defenders 10 times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Ambarne, Kamianka, and in the direction of Zelenyi.

Six enemy attacks took place yesterday in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the Zagryzove area and in the direction of Kupiansk.

The enemy carried out 20 attacks in the Lyman direction. It attempted to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrne, and in the direction of Shandryholove, Dronivka, and Serebrianka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made 12 attempts to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Pereizne, Fedorivka, and in the direction of Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 16 combat clashes took place in the Chasiv Yar area and in the direction of Markovo, Stupochki, Predtechine, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks in the area of Shcherbinivka and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, Poltavka, and Popove Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 assaults by the aggressor near the settlements of Maiak, Nikanorivka, Nove Shakhovoye, Krasny Lyman, Nove Ekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Sukhy Yar, Lisivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikove, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Balahan, Molodetsk, and Filiya.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 33 attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Voskresenka, Temyrivka, Olhivka, and in the direction of Filiya, Ivanivka, and Zaporizhzhia.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Huliaypole direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the area of the village of Kamianske.

Over the past day, the enemy made two futile attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian units in the Dnipro direction.

No signs of enemy offensive formations have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Hit the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment, and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, as well as an artillery unit and an enemy command post.

In total, Russian invaders lost 910 personnel over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed three armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, one air defense system, 121 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 81 vehicles belonging to the occupiers.