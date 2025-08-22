Enemy does not stop assaults and uses infiltration tactics in Toretsk direction - NPU "Liut" brigade

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling attacks by numerous enemy units. Russian troops are using manpower, artillery, aviation, and drones in an attempt to penetrate deep into Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on Army TV by Artem Dzhepk, spokesperson for the National Police's joint assault brigade "Liut"

Russian troops exert the main pressure with their manpower, while aircraft, artillery, mortars, and drones are in constant operation. The number of drones is so large that it is physically impossible to count them. Several enemy units are fighting against the Lyut brigade, including: the 4th separate motorized rifle brigade, the 54th motorized rifle regiment, the Akhmatovites, the 78th Special Purpose Motorized Rifle Regiment, the 101st and 103rd Regiments, the vast majority of which are part of the 8th Army.

"There are many of them, many, and unfortunately for us, they are not going away. They do not take away their dead and wounded. New people who move forward are actually walking over the corpses of their own comrades. They are now using infiltration tactics. They are trying to penetrate deep into our positions. One, two, three infantrymen at most, no more," said the spokesman for the Liut Brigade.

See more: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled hundreds of enemy attacks in Lyman, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, - General Staff. MAP