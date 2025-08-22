Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled hundreds of enemy attacks in Lyman, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, - General Staff. MAP

Over the past day, 157 combat clashes were recorded on 10 directions of the front line.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes with 44 missiles and 75 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropped 125 guided aerial bombs, and engaged 5,875 kamikaze drones. The enemy also carried out 5,709 artillery strikes, including 98 with multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Stara Huta in the Sumy region; Orikhiv, Novoukrainka, Chervona Krynytsia in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Prydniprovske in the Kherson region.

Hostilities

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the invaders over the past day. The enemy also carried out nine air strikes, using 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 252 shelling attacks, six of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy made ten unsuccessful attempts to advance near the settlements of Synelnykove, Vovchansk, Khatne, Ambarne, Zapadne, and in the direction of Kolodiazne.

Yesterday, there were five attacks by the occupiers in the Kupiansk direction. The defence forces repelled the enemy's assault in the areas of Holubivka and Kupiansk.

There were 24 combat clashes in the Lyman direction. The enemy attempted to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Dibrova, Zarichne, Torske, and towards Yampil.

In the Siverskyi direction, our troops repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Serebrianka, Vyimka, Hryhorivka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the area of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyne.

Over the past day, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defence units six times in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Poltavka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 43 assaults by the aggressor near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Horikove, Myroliubivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Zatyshok, Kotlyne, Udachne, Lysivka, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Voskresenka, Zaporizke, Temyrivka, Zelenе Pole, Tolstoy, Lisne, Olhivske, and in the direction of the settlements of Komyshuvakha and Filiia.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, enemy units attempted to advance twice but were unsuccessful.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment, and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck nine areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, two missile forces and artillery units, six command posts, and two fuel and lubricant depots of the Russian invaders.

In total, the Russian invaders lost 790 personnel over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed four tanks, three armoured combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, one air defence system, 318 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 33 missiles and 110 vehicles of the occupiers.

