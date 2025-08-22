Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,074,320 people (+790 per day), 11,124 tanks, 31,835 artillery systems, 23,160 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,074,320 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 22, 2025, are approximately:

personnel – approximately 1,074,320 (+790) individuals

tanks – 11,124 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,160 (+3) units

artillery systems – 31,835 (+46) units

MLRS – 1472 (+1) units

air defence means – 1210 (+1) units

aircraft – 422 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 52,787 (+318)

cruise missiles – 3,598 (+33)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 59,426 (+110)

special equipment – 3944 (+0)

