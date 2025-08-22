Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,074,320 people (+790 per day), 11,124 tanks, 31,835 artillery systems, 23,160 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,074,320 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 22, 2025, are approximately:
personnel – approximately 1,074,320 (+790) individuals
tanks – 11,124 (+4) units
armored combat vehicles – 23,160 (+3) units
artillery systems – 31,835 (+46) units
MLRS – 1472 (+1) units
air defence means – 1210 (+1) units
aircraft – 422 (+0) units
helicopters - 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs - 52,787 (+318)
cruise missiles – 3,598 (+33)
ships/boats – 28 (+0)
submarines – 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks – 59,426 (+110)
special equipment – 3944 (+0)
