Unmanned Systems Forces units struck 18 enemy artillery systems over past 24 hours. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck 810 unique enemy targets.

This was written by the USF press service, as reported by Censor.NET.

The strikes hit, in particular:

151 enemy personnel, including 91 killed;

21 motor vehicles and 24 motorcycles;

18 artillery systems, one tank, and one armored vehicle.

"In addition, 103 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (both quadcopters and fixed-wing) were destroyed, and 16 launch sites used by UAV operators were struck. In total, from August 1 to 21, 15,256 targets have been destroyed or damaged, including 3,493 enemy personnel," the statement said.