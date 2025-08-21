ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9270 visitors online
News Photo Results of Unmanned Systems Forces units’ operations
293 1

Unmanned Systems Forces units struck 18 enemy artillery systems over past 24 hours. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck 810 unique enemy targets.

This was written by the USF press service, as reported by Censor.NET.

The strikes hit, in particular:

  • 151 enemy personnel, including 91 killed;

  • 21 motor vehicles and 24 motorcycles;

  • 18 artillery systems, one tank, and one armored vehicle.

See more: Unmanned Systems Forces eliminated 95 occupiers overnight. INFOGRAPHICS

Results of the work of the USF

"In addition, 103 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (both quadcopters and fixed-wing) were destroyed, and 16 launch sites used by UAV operators were struck. In total, from August 1 to 21, 15,256 targets have been destroyed or damaged, including 3,493 enemy personnel," the statement said.

Author: 

liquidation (2687) elimination (5634) Unmanned Systems Forces (138)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 