Over the past day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck 782 unique enemy targets.

This was reported by the USF press service, as relayed by Censor.NET.

Affected in particular

160 personnel, of whom 95 have been eliminated;

31 units of automotive equipment and 32 motorcycles;

17 artillery systems, 1 tank, and 1 armored vehicle.

"In addition, 59 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing types) were destroyed, and 18 take-off points for UAV operators were hit. In total, during August (01–20.08), 14,446 targets were destroyed/damaged, of which 3,342 were enemy personnel," the report said.

Watch more: "Peroyed" did not help: Phoenix drone operators eliminated dozen occupiers in Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO