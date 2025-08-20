"Peroyed" did not help: Phoenix drone operators eliminated dozen occupiers in Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

In Kharkiv region, Ukrainian drone operators from the "Phoenix" brigade eliminated around a dozen Russian invaders, a D-30 howitzer, a field ammunition depot, and an electronic warfare (EW) system deployed in trenches.

The video of the destruction of the enemy's equipment and positions was posted on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Ukrainian defenders noted that even Russia’s modern EW systems could not protect its troops and equipment. This marks another successful operation by Ukrainian border guards and drone pilots in Kharkiv region.

Watch more: Out of game: video of strike on Russian Lieutenant General Esedulla Abachev’s convoy posted online. VIDEO