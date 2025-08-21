Ukraine’s Armed Forces clear six settlements of occupiers in Pokrovsk direction – Syrskyi

Despite the enemy’s numerical superiority in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukraine’s Defense Forces cleared six settlements of Russian troops, killing hundreds of occupiers.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

He worked on site in the Pokrovsk direction, where he visited military command bodies, corps and brigades carrying out stabilization operations on the Dobropillia salient.

"Despite the enemy’s numerical advantage, units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine are honorably fulfilling their assigned tasks. As a result of successful strike-and-search operations, six settlements have been cleared and hundreds of Russian occupiers eliminated," Syrskyi emphasized.

The Commander-in-Chief heard reports from commanders on the operational situation, problem issues, and the needs of units.

"I issued instructions to strengthen the resilience of the defense. The key task is to respond effectively to changes in enemy tactics while preserving the lives of Ukraine’s defenders as much as possible," the general said.

Syrskyi also highlighted the effectiveness of newly established corps in the Donetsk OTG which have taken over their areas of responsibility and are working with their designated troop complements. He thanked Ukrainian soldiers for their courage and dedication in defending Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

