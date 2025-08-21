Russians control only west of Chasiv Yar - OSGT "Dnipro"

Russian troops hold only the western part of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, but the city has not been completely captured, and Ukrainian positions remain. Russia is using the situation for information manipulation.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on television by Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the OSGT "Dnipro".

"In fact, the city of Chasiv Yar was not captured, and Ukrainian positions remained there. Yes, of course, the Russians are there in the western part of the city, that is, that part of the city is controlled by Russia, unfortunately, but nevertheless, the city has not been captured," Trehubov emphasized.

He noted that Russians are using the information to create an impression of success, as was already the case with the city of Toretsk.

"The Russians have no choice but to remain silent, as in the case of Toretsk, which they also supposedly took in February, and shift their focus to other areas," Trehubov added.

Fighting in the Kramatorsk area

In addition, he reported that in the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian army is not conducting large-scale frontal attacks characteristic of previous stages of the war. Instead, they are operating in small infantry groups, trying to penetrate Ukrainian positions.

"This is not about any major frontal attacks, because those took place two years ago, for example. Rather, it is about the infantry trying to penetrate Ukrainian positions in one way or another, which is basically characteristic of the entire demarcation line at the moment," the spokesman explained.

